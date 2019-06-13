Hot weather to continue

LAHORE: Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Severe tropical Cyclone “VAYU” in the Northeast Arabian Sea has intensified as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).

They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in southeast Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions). Rainfall was reported at Bagrote, Bunji, Astore, Hunza and Dir.

Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was reported at Sibbi and Turbat where mercury reached at 47°C while in Lahore it was 42.5°C and minimum was 25°C.