Cops, MC officials injured in attack

OKARA: Cattle pens owners of city slums Thursday attacked government officials who asked them to take their animals to a specific location. Officials of revenue, police and the municipal committee visited Aminpura area and asked the residents to take their cattle pens to a specific area. Some 35 people, including men and women, attacked the officials with batons and injured them. The attackers also fired in the air. Police have booked 60 people on the application of MC Enforcement Inspector Khalid Mehmood Naz.

THREE BODIES RECOVERED: Three bodies were recovered on Thursday. A body of an unidentified man was recovered from Chowk Depalpur in the limits of B-Division police. Reportedly the deceased was an addict and died of overdose. Body of a woman was recovered in the area of Sadr Okara police. Gogera police recovered a body of an unidentified man. The bodies were shifted to the DHQ hospital.