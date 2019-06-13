Warner praises ‘world class’ Amir

MANCHESTER: David Warner’s world changed last year when he was banned for 12 months for his role in the ball-tampering scandal of Cape Town. His world changed again, this time for the better, when he hit a match-winning 107 in Australia’s World Cup game against Pakistan in Taunton on Wednesday.

Warner, who had failed to really get into his element in earlier World Cup outings despite scoring two fifties, was in full flow against Pakistan as he survived a fiery spell from Mohammad Amir and milked the other bowlers for runs to play a key role in Australia’s 41-run triumph.

Warner later hailed “world class” Amir, who picked up career-best figures of 5-30 as Australia scored 307 after being asked to bat first in overcast conditions. “He bowled fantastic. He got nice response off the wicket,” said Warner who agreed that other Pakistani pacers lost the plot. “They were a tad too short or a tad too full. And it allowed us to sort of free our arms a little bit.” Asked for more comments on Amir’s spell, Warner said: “Look, he’s a world-class bowler. When he’s swinging it, it’s very difficult to try to get on top of him. Then when it’s seaming and swinging, it’s even harder.

“I tried my best to try and see him out but still try and rotate strike. And it’s very difficult on a wicket that often something for the bowlers which I think is fantastic for one-day cricket.”

Warner spoke about his fears of never scoring an international hundred again.“Yes, definitely, there was always that going through my mind,” replied Warner when asked about the possibility that his ton in the Boxing Day Test against England in December 2017 might have been his last in international cricket.

“That’s what drove me to keep being as fit as I can, to keep scoring as many runs as I can in the Twenty 20 tournaments I played in, and really enjoy playing in grade cricket.“I think going through these tough times and regrouping put myself in the best way to come back into international cricket.

“Personally, of course, it’s a great thing to get this hundred. Obviously, it’s been a long time coming.” Warner hailed his wife Candice, stressing she play the key role in his successful comeback. “I was always coming back to international cricket if selected,” he said.