MUMBAI: Indian police said on Thursday they had no evidence to support the allegations of sexual harassment
made by an actress against a Bollywood star last year that sparked the country’s #MeToo movement.
The case against multiple-award-winning actor Nana Patekar -- one of the few#MeToo cases in India
to have been investigated by police --was nowclosed, they said.
"There was no evidence that we could find against the accused," Mumbai police senior inspector
Shailesh Pasalwar told AFP.
