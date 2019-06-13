close
June 14, 2019

MUMBAI: Indian police said on Thursday they had no evidence to support the allegations of sexual harassment

made by an actress against a Bollywood star last year that sparked the country’s #MeToo movement.

The case against multiple-award-winning actor Nana Patekar -- one of the few#MeToo cases in India

to have been investigated by police --was nowclosed, they said.

"There was no evidence that we could find against the accused," Mumbai police senior inspector

Shailesh Pasalwar told AFP.

