Marwat Jirga pledges support to anti-polio initiatives

LAKKI MARWAT: A grand Marwat Jirga on Thursday assured full support to the district administration, Health Department and its partners’ organisations in their efforts to eliminate polio and make the district free from the crippling disease.

The assurance was given at a meeting held at the district headquarters complex Tajazai with deputy commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir in the chair.

The Jirga was convened to seek support from all stakeholders to make upcoming case response anti polio campaign commencing from June 17 a success.

“Eradicating polio has become a challenge for us as around twelve confirm polio cases has been surfaced in Bannu division putting Lakki Marwat district in danger zone and lives of children under the age of five years at stake,” said deputy commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir.

Scout Council: The district scout council has decided to arrange training workshops for scout leaders and scouts of public sector schools to build and enhance their capacity on rescue, relief and rehabilitation. The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir in the chair.

The council approved an annual calendar of scouting activities, annual reports of scouting activities and income and expenditure reports.

It also decided to retain ADO (PE&S) Nisar Muhammad as district scout secretary owing to his services for promotion of scouting in the district. Meanwhile, the district administration and trader community have agreed to make anti-encroachment drive result-oriented so as to clear roads, especially main Bannu-DI Khan road for vehicular traffic.