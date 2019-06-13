Man kills brother-in-law for ‘honour’ in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his brother-in-law for honour here on Thursday.

Mohammad Jadeen, a resident of Parachinar, allegedly killed his brother-in-law, Mohammad Ismail, and the police managed to arrest the fleeing accused.

The suspect confessed to his crime before police, stating that he suspected illicit relations between slain man and his stepmother.

In another incident, one Mohammad Jabbar clubbed his grandmother to death and fled the scene.

According to police, the suspect exchanged harsh words with the victim and attacked her with clubs, injuring her seriously. She was rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.