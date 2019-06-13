close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

Man kills brother-in-law for ‘honour’ in Mansehra

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his brother-in-law for honour here on Thursday.

Mohammad Jadeen, a resident of Parachinar, allegedly killed his brother-in-law, Mohammad Ismail, and the police managed to arrest the fleeing accused.

The suspect confessed to his crime before police, stating that he suspected illicit relations between slain man and his stepmother.

In another incident, one Mohammad Jabbar clubbed his grandmother to death and fled the scene.

According to police, the suspect exchanged harsh words with the victim and attacked her with clubs, injuring her seriously. She was rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar