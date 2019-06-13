AIOU to receive applications for tutors till June 17

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Thursday said it would receive applications for part-time tutors till June 17, to register maximum teachers on its newly launched ‘Aaghee’ web portal.

The university has initiated the registration process a month ago and invited the applications from well qualified and experienced part-time Tutors to enhance the standard of education in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) environment, the official sources told APP on Thursday.

The existing tutors of AIOU could also apply through online portal with the prescribed fee, they added.

According to the details shared by the sources, the applicants had to sign-up on the portal and fill-in the required information for registration in the first step of enrollment.

On the registration of the account, the candidate would be able to create a profile by providing personal information and other details including address, education and experience etcetera.

As the second step, the fee challan amounting to Rs1000 could then could be downloaded.

The candidate could deposit fee at any branch of Muslim Commercial Bank after 48 hours of downloading challan.