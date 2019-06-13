CITY PULSE: Oh Boy

The Goethe-Institut is screening ‘Oh Boy’, also known as ‘A Coffee in Berlin’, at 11am on June 16 at the Capri Cinema. This German tragicomedy film is a self-ironic portrait of a young Berlin man who drops out of university and ends up wandering the streets. The film deals with the desire to participate in life and the difficulty to find one’s place. Call 021-35661633 for more information.