Chalking the Future with Tecno

Smartphone giant Tecno which is the official partner of the Manchester City football team just initiated its biggest CSR project in Pakistan titled “Tecno Blue Chalk”. The mobile company has joined hands with Khubaib Foundation, a local children’s welfare organization to help deliver quality education to orphans.

The event marking Tecno’s collaboration with Khubaib was held at the foundation’s college and hostel for orphans in the hill-city of Haripur, Pakistan.

Creek Ma, the CEO of Tecno mobile Pakistan toured the orphanage with Nadeem Ahmad Khan, the chairman of Khubaib Foundation. The two walked through the campus and talked about ways to improve the infrastructure and to expand on the resources available for the orphanage. Both invoked their primary desire of improving the quality of education available so that the children have the same opportunities as everyone else.

Tecno’s support to Khubaib Foundation involves not only a monetary donation through the MOU but a year long commitment of further funding through donation boxes that will be set up at Tecno shops across the country. In addition to this Tecno has promised to donate a portion of sale from each handset that is sold.

The funds collected will be utilized to solarize the orphanage so that restraints of load shedding don’t hinder the children’s daily school schedule. Moreover the funds will also be used to restock textbook supplies and stationary in the foundation’s orphanages and colleges in Haripur, Muzaffarabad, Skardu, Sargodha, Gilgit and Rawalpindi.

Creek Ma spoke to the children and talked about why education is a cornerstone for a civilized society and how this initiative was aimed to take ownership of the orphans and ensure that they have the chance for a successful life ahead. ***