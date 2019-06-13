Haleeb, Rizq Foundation join hands

LAHORE: Haleeb Foods joined hands with Rizq Foundation and donated 12,000 packs of its flavoured milk Flava amongst the underprivileged people of the society, a statement said.

The Rizq Foundation has established four food banks that have distributed over 200,000 kilogram of excess food amongst the food insecure segment of our society.

Memosh Khawaja, CEO, Haleeb Foods said, “It is a pleasure for Haleeb Foods to partner with Rizq Foundation as they share our vision for a better Pakistan and we actively seek out such platforms.” Sami Qahar, head of marketing at Haleeb Foods, said, “Flava offers a unique blend of taste and nutrition that provides all the essential nutrients to help strengthen bones and the immune system. Through this partnership, we very strongly feel that we will be able to play our part towards making a healthier Pakistan.”