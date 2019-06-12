close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

Two bodies found

National

June 13, 2019

OKARA: Two bodies of a man and a woman were found from different areas on Wednesday.

Locals of Amli Moti village spotted a body of a an aged man in sugarcane fields and informed Depalpur Sadar police. The police shifted the body to hospital.

A body of a woman was found floating in the Lower Bari Doab canal near39/3R village. The Rescue-1122 retrieved the body.

6 BANDITS HELD: Police Wednesday claimed to have arrested six bandits from different places. On a tip-off, Shergarh police arrested bandits identified as Ishtiaq, Shaukat, Noor Hassan from 28/1AL village. Police also recovered weapons from their possession. Their accomplices Shafqat and Hasnain succeeded to escape. Sadr Depalpur police arrested dacoits identified as Asif Ali, Umar Ashiq and Nasir Shahzad with weapons. Cases have been registered.

