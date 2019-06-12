PTI to continue accountability process: Sumsam

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to continue the process of accountability as it was the desire of every Pakistani.

In a press statement, he said time had come to underline new priorities for the national development and the high powered commission announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan would differentiate between the good and the bad. National interest should remain supreme, he said adding that, those who were involved in anti-state activities would have to face the music.

The minister said, “Yesterday’s address of the prime minister to the nation depicts his strong determination towards the betterment of the country as he wants Pakistan to be a self-reliant country where every citizen enjoys equal rights.” Sumsam said it was the need of the hour that people should be relieved of the debt trap. He said it was regrettable that those who had looted the national resources ruthlessly hidden their money and sons outside.

BPP terms budget anti-people: Barabri Party Pakistan (BPP) Chairman Jawad Ahmad termed Rs7.022 trillion federal budget presented by the ruling party, PTI, hostile for public. He said the budget was prepared on the dictation of IMF.

PTI had failed again to provide relief to people, Jawad said, adding that a household with a monthly income of Rs35,000 had been imposed with expenses of Rs55,000. He said this while talking to party leadership at BPP Central Secretariat. Criticising the budget, Jawad said budget did not present a solid plan for education, healthcare and to repay foreign debt. Government has announced an increase in salaries and pension of federal employees but overlooked provision of relief to thousands of contractual workers and agriculture sector, he added.