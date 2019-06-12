Phone addiction

The mobile phone has turned out to be one of the few devices that have become an integral part of our daily lives. However, the overuse of it can turn dangerous for us. A recent study carried out over the use of the mobile phone shows that the excessive use of the mobile phone can be deadly. The WHO has warned that certain kinds of radiation cause the risk of brain cancer. It is alarming to see teenagers becoming excessively addicted to their phones. Prolonged use of mobile phones among teenagers also causes tendonitis.

There is a need to sensitize our society to the fact that it is good to use cell phone for certain limited purposes, but using it as the only way of passing time is harmful. Parents are requested to be vigilant regarding their children to ensure that mobile phones are not used beyond a certain limit.

Riaz Mahar

Sukkur