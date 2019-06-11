close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 12, 2019

Opposition the only target: Bilawal

World

A
APP
June 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).In a statement issued by the party’s secretariat, Bilawal said the NAB was only targeting the opposition as its chairman had hinted “on record” that arrests of government members might result in its downfall.He alleged the government was victimising the opposition to pre-empt protests from the people against the weak economy, inflation, budget deficit and dollar flight.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World