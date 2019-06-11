Govt allocates 200m for various schemes of poverty alleviation & social safety division

Islamabad : The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs200 million for various new and ongoing schemes of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20. According to PSDP, the government has allocated an amount of Rs120 million for various ongoing schemes and Rs80 million for various new schemes of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

In new schemes, the government has allocated Rs70 million for Center for Rural Economy and an amount of Rs50 million for the establishment of Center for Social Entrepreneurship.

In new schemes, an amount of Rs60 million allocated for the Solutions Innovation Challenge to Improve Socio-Economic condition in legging Districts and to create economic opportunities (Phase-I) and Rs20 million allocated for ‘Tahafuz Pilot Project.’