People resent budget

Islamabad : The poor segment of society has resented little to no relief for mediocre and below poverty line people in next year’s budget fearing it will make their lives difficult and hard to meet both ends.

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) President Banaras Khan Jadoon strongly rejected only 10 per cent increase in salaries against 100 per cent inflation and decided to come on roads to lockdown cities while business community has expressed strong concerns on budget which failed to provide any kind of relief for public here on Tuesday.

Punjab Anjuman-e-Tajran President Sharjeel Mir has strongly rejected budget speech of State Minister said that they will come on roads against ever-increasing inflation in the country. We will start protest demonstration from Rawalpindi which will expand throughout the country, he warned.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem said that common man will bear extra burden while inflation ratio will skyrocket.

All trade unions including Railway Prem Union, Teachers Union, Civil Secretariat Employees Association, Wapda Hydro Electric Labour Union and several others have strongly rejected budget speech saying despite the government announced increase in salaries and pensions but 10 per cent increase in basic salaries was insufficient while the inflation ratio has crossed the figure of 100 per cent.

The poor segment of society has strongly rejected budget speech of State Minister and condemned 17 per cent sales tax on daily essentials.