Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Westerly clouds have provided a little relief to the citizens as mercury dropped down slightly here Tuesday while Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to continue for next 24 hours.

They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh and central/southern Punjab. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.