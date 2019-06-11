close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 12, 2019

The blame game

Newspost

 
June 12, 2019

The country’s economy has come to standstill. It is quite strange that PTI ministers/ spokespersons blame previous governments for the slowdown almost in every sector. Why were such hectic efforts made by the ruling party to come into power if they had to rely on only blaming previous governments?

The ruling party should deliver on its promises made during the election campaign and should discuss their initiatives and performance rather than cursing previous regimes. Naya Pakistan means doing something new for the socio-economic development of the country. PTI must pay attention to real issues of country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost