The blame game

The country’s economy has come to standstill. It is quite strange that PTI ministers/ spokespersons blame previous governments for the slowdown almost in every sector. Why were such hectic efforts made by the ruling party to come into power if they had to rely on only blaming previous governments?

The ruling party should deliver on its promises made during the election campaign and should discuss their initiatives and performance rather than cursing previous regimes. Naya Pakistan means doing something new for the socio-economic development of the country. PTI must pay attention to real issues of country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad