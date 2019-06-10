SECP to support youth development

Islamabad: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has agreed to extend assistance to the Prime Minister's Youth Affairs Programme (PMYA) for the economic development of the youth and promote entrepreneurship culture in the country.

According to an SECP official, the Commission would take all possible and requisite measures for generating employment opportunities for the potential young generation ready for employment.

He said that under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme, the registration of new startup companies would be made through the online process to ensure transparency and ease for the applicants.

"SECP will ensure ease of doing business for the nascent companies to be registered in communication, tourism and postal sectors under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme," he said. The official said the government was committed to strengthening the youth financially and socially in order to make them independent for playing their due role for the development of the country.