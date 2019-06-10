Manzoor Junior reiterates support for PHF

ISLAMABAD: Head of Olympians Forum Manzoor Junior Monday reiterated his and followers’ support for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) provided that it starts investing in the players and work for uplift of the game at grassroots level.

Talking to ‘The News’, Pakistan’s most decorated player said his recent announcement to support the PHF was not without reason.“I have decided to support the PHF mainly because I know that Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and new PHF secretary Asif Bajwa want to work for the betterment of the sport.

“I am with them and will continue to support them till the time they continue working for the uplift of hockey at all levels. Since taking over the charge, Bajwa has vowed to improve players’ plight as well as working for the hockey’s uplift at grassroots level. If he lives up to his promise I will continue to support him.”

Manzoor added that he would never criticise anyone for the sake of criticism. “I will request all former Olympians to come forward and help those who want to work for the uplift of Pakistan hockey. Criticism for the sake of criticism is dangerous for future of the game. What is required at this point of time is to help hockey stand on its feet by supporting all the good work to be initiated by the federation.”

The 1984 LA Olympic Games gold-winning team captain said he was facing opposition from some quarters for siding with the PHF. “Let me be clear I have no personal interest like many others who had served in the PHF in the past. All I want is betterment of hockey.”

The Olympians Forum’s head added that Pakistan hockey is going through its worst period and needs former players’ support. “Time is ripe for the Olympians to come forward and help the sport take its roots. It is crucial time for our sport as any further fall will take it to a point of no return. It is pertinent on all of us to save hockey by helping the federation in all the good steps it takes.”

He also hoped the PHF would start investing in players in real terms.“Active players are the biggest asset of the sport. They need financial security and proper backing to sharpen their skills. I would request the PHF to keep the players’ financial security as one of the top priorities so that they can concentrate on their game. Players’ well-being would help stage recovery at domestic and international level.”