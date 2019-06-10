Youth arrested formurdering elder brother

OKARA: Police on Monday arrested a youth for murdering his elder brother at 21/GD village.

Accused Ibrahim had developed illicit relations with his brother Waseem’s wife, a mother of a minor. Waseem had returned from Saudia Arabia where he was an employee in a company. On the day of the incident, Waseem was shot dead on the Okara-Faisalabad Highway. Later, the police launched an investigation and it was revealed that Ibrahim had murdered his brother. The accused has confessed to commit the crime.

MAN MURDERED OVER MARRIAGE ISSUE: A man was clubbed to death over a marriage issue at 31/2L village on Monday. Abdur Razzaq demanded the hand of daughter of Muhammad Younis for his grandson, but the proposal was refused by the girl’s family. On the day of the incident, the girl’s family arranged her Nikah with a youth. When the ceremony was going on, Abdur Razzaq, his sons Ashraf, Akram, Aslam, Pervez and their accomplices Samiullah and Aslam attacked the participants of the function and severe injured the girl’s bother Awais Younis and father Younis with the help of batons and clubs. The injured were rushed to a hospital where Awais succumbed to his injuries. Sadar police have registered a case.

ASI HELD FOR TAKING BRIBE: The ACE circle officer on Monday arrested an ASI for taking Rs 5,000 bribe from a citizen. The ACE team raided and arrested accused ASI Mehr Aslam of City Depalpur police red-handed when he was receiving bribe from the complainant. A case has been registered against the accused cop.

AC directed to control artificial price hike: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Maryam Khan Monday asked Assistant Commissioner (AC) Umar Maqbool to take action against those involved in artificial price hike.

The AC visited the city markets and checked prices of vegetables and meat. He imposed fines and ordered cases against the price regulations violators.

Police on the report of the AC booked two butchers.

‘DOLLARS HOARDED TO CAUSE FINANCIAL TROUBLES’: PTI ticket-holder Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Sadiq Monday said so-called sympathisers of the nation had hoarded dollars according to a plan to create financial troubles for the government. Talking to reporters, he alleged the Sharifs, the Zardaris and their aides had no loyalty with the nation.

He said taking advantage of the new yields the gangs bought dollars from markets, saying such elements were enemy of the people.