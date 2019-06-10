close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
June 11, 2019

Imran briefed on Punjab Budget FY 2019-20

Top Story

June 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed on Punjab budget fiscal year 2019-20 at the PM Office Monday. The premier said in view of current financial situation, austerity needs to be exercised at all levels. In this connection example should be set from the top, he added.

Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, PM’s commerce adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial finance minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, finance secretary, Punjab chief secretary, State Bank governor, FBR chairman and senior officials attended the briefing.

The prime minister was apprised of key features of Punjab budget. He was informed that in line with the PTI’s manifesto, the focus of the budget is human development and regional equalisation with greater allocations for social sector and promotion of agriculture and industry. Special emphasis is being laid on promotion of public-private partnership in development projects.

