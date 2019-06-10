Teenager, two old men among five killed in road accidents

Five people, which include a 13-year-old boy and two elderly men, were killed in different road traffic accidents that occurred across the city on Monday.

The 13-year-old boy died after a speeding vehicle hit him on the Northern Bypass, in the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for completing the medico-legal formalities and later handed over to his family.

Police said the deceased was identified as Abdul Ghaffar, son of Abdus Sattar, adding that the boy resided in the same area where the accident occurred. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

In the limits of the Peerabad police station, an elderly man was killed after a loading truck hit him in the Baloch Colony area. His body was shifted to ASH for an autopsy. He was identified as 70-year-old Abdul Mastan, son of Khidmat Khan.

Police said the driver of the truck responsible managed to escape from the scene of the accident. They have registered a case and initiated further investigations. Another elderly man fell victim to a hit-and-run in the limits of the Ittehad Town police station. The man, who was identified as 66-year-old Saleem, son of Alam, was wounded in Baldia Town.

Police said the man was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi with critical injuries, but he succumbed to them during treatment. His body was later handed over to his family. Police said the deceased was a resident of Orangi Town and he was killed after a speeding vehicle hit him. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

In the SITE Area, a young man was killed and his friend critically wounded after a speeding vehicle hit the motorbike they were riding. Police said the two were injured near Habib Bank Chowrangi in the limits of the SITE-A Section police station.

The men were taken to ASH, where 22-year-old Sufiyan, son of Ghulam Hussain, succumbed to his wounds during treatment, while 20-year-old Muzammil, son of Bashir, remains admitted there. Police said the victims were residents of the Baldia Town locality.

In another hit-and-run, a man who is yet to be identified was killed near the Lyari Expressway in the Teen Hatti area, in the limits of the PIB Colony police station. Rescuers reached the site after getting information about the accident and took the victim’s body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Police said the deceased was yet to be identified, adding that his body was shifted to the morgue, awaiting identification.