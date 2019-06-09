close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2019

Man killed by train

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2019

LAHORE: A man was crushed by Allama Iqbal Express train at Kot lakhpat Railway Station on Sunday.

The victim identified as Zulfiqar of Qadar Colony, Walton Road, was travelling by Allama Iqbal Express along with his mother. It was reported he was run over and killed by the train while unloading his luggage from the train at Kot Lakhpat Railway Station and he slipped and fell down.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar