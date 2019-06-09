Man killed by train

LAHORE: A man was crushed by Allama Iqbal Express train at Kot lakhpat Railway Station on Sunday.

The victim identified as Zulfiqar of Qadar Colony, Walton Road, was travelling by Allama Iqbal Express along with his mother. It was reported he was run over and killed by the train while unloading his luggage from the train at Kot Lakhpat Railway Station and he slipped and fell down.