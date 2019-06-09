Man killed by train

LAHORE: A man was crushed by Allama Iqbal Express train at Kot lakhpat Railway Station on Sunday.

The victim identified as Zulfiqar of Qadar Colony, Walton Road, was travelling by Allama Iqbal Express along with his mother. It was reported he was run over and killed by the train while unloading his luggage from the train at Kot Lakhpat Railway Station and he slipped and fell down. 48,000 persons checked last week: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) extended help to 75 people on different roads of the City during the last week.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also checked 104 vehicles, more than 77,000 motorbikes and more than 48,000 persons during the last week. Two cars and 10 motorbikes were impounded and 35 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphins and PRU wings responded to 655 calls received on helpline 15. Both wings arrested two persons for wheelie and seven for kite flying.