close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
NNI
June 9, 2019

SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan: India requests Pakistan to allow Modi use its airspace

Top Story

N
NNI
June 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Indian government has requested Pakistan to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft to fly over Pakistani airspace on June 13.

According to sources, Pakistan has received a formal request sent by the Indian high commission in this regard.

Modi is scheduled to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan next week. Pakistani airspace on its eastern border with India will remain closed until June 14, a civil aviation official said on May 29, the latest extension months after a standoff between the arch-rivals.

Pakistan closed its airspace in February after a suicide attack on Indian troops in Pulwama district in Indian held Kashmir, led to aerial bombing missions on each other’s soil and a fighter dogfight over Kashmir.

Foreign carriers using Indian airspace have been forced to take costly detours because they cannot fly over Pakistan. The closure mainly affects flights from Europe to Southeast Asia. “The closure will continue until June 14,” a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority told Reuters, without giving further details.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story