Buzdar praises law enforcement agencies for Eid security

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has praised the performance of police and other law enforcement agencies for security arrangements made during Eidul Fitr to protect the life and property of the people in the province.

He said police and other law enforcement institutions provided security to the gatherings of the Eid prayers. He said security institutions worked for three consecutive days during the Eid holidays and discharged their duties in an excellent manner.

The people offered Eid prayers and enjoyed Eid in a peaceful environment. He said all the institutions concerned worked day and night to discharge their duties to provide security. The agencies had best coordination with the provincial institutions and departments. All the departments concerned and the police worked in a coordinated manner to ensure peace during Eid days, the CM said, adding they needed to work with the same determination in future too.

Army vehicle: Usman Buzdar has condemned the targeting of the vehicle of the Pakistan Army with an improvised explosive device planted on a road in the Kharqamar area of North Waziristan. The chief minister offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred officers and solider of the Pakistan Army in the incident and prayed for the early recovery of the injured soldiers.

The chief minister said, “We pay tribute to the sacrifices of the officers and soldier of the Pakistan Army.”

Lt-Col Rashid Kareem Baig, Major Moeez Maqsood, Caption Arifullah and Lance Havaldar Zaheer Ahmed have sacrificed their lives to protect the future of the nation and the whole nation extremely values their sacrifices, Buzdar said. He said brave officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army had sacrifices their lives for peace in the country and their sacrifices would not go waste. “Terrorists and their facilitators are burden on the land. We have to work together for peace in the motherland. The martyred officers and soldier of the Pakistan Army are our heroes,” the CM said. He said, “We condemn the cowardice acts of the enemy who has faced humiliation of defeat. Terrorism is not the destiny of the Pakistani nation and we will go to every extent to end the game of fire and blood.”

The CM said the people of Pakistan equally shared the grief of the families of martyred officers and soldier of the Pakistan Army and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over loss of lives in a traffic accident on MM Road, near Bhakkar. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. He directed the administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured. He also sought a report on the accident. The chief minister also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives when a van caught fire on the GT Road near the Gember area of Okara. He conveyed his heartfelt condolence to the families of the deceased and prayed for early recovery of the injured. He ordered best medical help for the injured passengers.