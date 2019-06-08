Pakistan Navy will continue its role to preserve oceans, vows naval chief

The Pakistan Navy observed World Oceans Day on Saturday with enthusiasm and with an aim to create awareness about the importance of clean oceans, their protection and preservation.

Every year on June 8, World Oceans Day is celebrated across the world, under the auspices of the United Nations, to highlight the importance of oceans and to create awareness about the role they play in sustenance of our life on earth.

The oceans cover about two-thirds of surface of the earth and 70 percent of our oxygen comes from the oceans. They are the very foundations of life.

The theme selected for this year’s World Oceans Day is “Gender and Oceans”, which is a unique opportunity to explore the gender side of the humankind’s relationship with oceans.

Although women constitute half of the workforce, their share in ocean-related fields is only marginal.

The Pakistan Navy being a major stakeholder in the maritime domain takes lead in creating awareness about promoting gender equality in ocean-related fields, including marine scientific research, oceanography, fisheries, marine policy making and management, according to a press release issued by the navy.

Pakistan Navy, being the sole proprietor of maritime domain of the country, observes the day with zeal and enthusiasm by arranging a number of awareness-raising events and activities. These activities include beach- cleaning campaigns, lectures and seminars on the significance of the day and social media campaigns.

Such events play a pivotal role in enhancing awareness about the importance of clean oceans amongst the general populace.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, in his message on the day, said that oceans act as lungs on this planet, absorb most of the greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide and are a major source of the oxygen that we breathe.

The naval chief highlighted that the Pakistan Navy had remained cognizant of the significance of clean oceans, so that future generations could also benefit from this treasure trove.

He urged all to reaffirm their commitment to preserve sustainable use of oceans and marine resources while making conscious efforts to empower women in various ocean-related economic activities.