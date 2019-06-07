Opposition’s agitation to hinder economic growth: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday the opposition's agitation call would not serve democracy but hinder the economic growth of the country.

Talking to the media at an Eid Milan party in Rangilpur, he said the planned agitation would only cause anarchy and might endanger human lives. He said the opposition must learn a lesson from the past and avoid taking any steps which could damage democracy in the long run. “If agitation is solution to inflation, the opposition can launch it, as the government was not afraid of it,” he added.

The foreign minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had liberalised visa policy, bringing more foreign investment. However, he added, the opposition parties were sabotaging the economic growth.

He said the Pakistan Army announced cut in defence budget in the wider interest of the country keeping in view of the current economic situation and challenges of the country. He rejected an impression that the defence budget was being cut under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) pressure.

Qureshi welcomed return of Shahbaz Sharif to country, saying he should face the corruption cases registered against him by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, after offering Eid prayers, the minister called upon the nation to demonstrate unity to combat growing challenges being faced by the country. He said Pakistan wanted peace in the region and desirous of establishing friendly relations with neighbours on equality basis. He presented Eid greetings to Muslims of the world, particularly Indian Muslims. He called upon the Indian government to protect rights of Muslims. “Pakistan, being a Muslim state, was protecting the rights of minorities at all levels,” he added.

Criticising Indian atrocities in Kashmir, he said Pakistan would continue raising voices for the rights of Kashmiris.

His son Zain Qureshi and brother Murid Qureshi also accompanied him during Eid prayers at the shrine Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya.

Legislators, Punjab Assembly members and local governments representatives met Shah Mehmood Qureshi at his residence on the Eid days.