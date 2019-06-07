Heartless father beats toddler to death

Islamabad : A man beat his one-and-a-half-year old son to death in a fit of rage at home in Bilal Town in the jurisdiction of Khanna Police Station on the second day of Eid.

Naeem Gill, a resident of Chak Number 118/12, Chichawatni in district Sahiwal is living in House No. 19, Street 3 in Bilal Town, Islamabad. His wife, Sameena Bibi, is working as a ‘Nurse’ in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The couple has two children, a two-and-a-half-year old daughter and the late one-and-a-half-year old son, Zakriya Gill.

According to the statement given by mother Sameena Bibi, she returned home from her duty in the PIMS at around 8:30 pm on Thursday, June 6. When she reached home the little boy was crying loudly, seeking attention of mother.

The father, evidently without any reason, got enraged and started beating the toddler mercilessly. Blood poured out of boys’ nose and mouth, seeing which mother started screaming and tried to save her son.

However, the father was so enraged that he pushed the wife aside and slapped the boy with full power that sent the poor soul crashing into the wall where he slumped and died on the spot.

According to Khanna Police, Naeem Gill is a daily wage labourer and his wife was the main breadwinner for the family. He confessed to the crime and said that he lost his temper and had a fit of blind rage because the boy was making too much hue and cry which was irritating him.

However, a lady psychiatrist, when contacted said that the man might have been feeling demeaned because his wife was the main breadwinner and probably his family and friends might be taunting him over his status.

“There is also a possibility that the man may be using some drugs and the anger that has been brewing inside erupted into fit of volcanic rage in which he committed this horrifying act of violence.

“There is also a possibility that the man may be suspicious about character of his wife, who spends long hours at work out of his sight. There are so many factors which could have led to this act of violence in which he killed his minor son. The police have to investigate the case thoroughly to reach the core of this crime and the reasons behind it,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Khanna Police has registered a case under section 302 PPC, arrested the killer and have started investigations.