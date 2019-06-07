Alleged rapist arrested

HARIPUR: The police claimed to have arrested a shopkeeper on the charges of raping a minor girl.

One Munir Hussain Shah from Changi Bandi village told the Sera-e-Saleh Police Station officials that his 10-year-old daughter went to the grocery shop of Tassadaq Hussain Shah on the first day of Eidul Fitr and returned home while crying.

She told her parents that when she entered the shop its owner Tassadaq Hussain Shah, who was in his 50s, dragged her behind the showcase and allegedly molested her forcibly at around 2 pm.

Quoting the victim, the police said that the accused had been harassing the girl for the last several days. The initial medical examination of the victim, according to the police, proved the offence.

The police registered a case against the accused under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code and arrested him.