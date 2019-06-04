50 cabins gutted, 5 houses damaged in Peshawar fire

PESHAWAR: A total of 50 cabins selling second-hand clothes were gutted and five nearby houses suffered partial damage as a fire engulfed the Jandar Galli locality in Nauthia Qadeem area in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 emergency service spokesman, Bilal Ahmad Faizi, two fire vehicles and eight firefighters rushed to the site soon after receiving the information. He said the fire-dousing operation was launched forthwith. “Five fire-fighting vehicles and two water bowsers were added to the operation as the fire spread to nearby houses from the market having mostly wooden cabins,” said rescue 1122 spokesman.

The official said the fire was extinguished after putting in hectic efforts. He confirmed that 50 small shops were gutted and five nearby houses suffered partial damage but hastened to add that the area was protected from a bigger loss.

Bilal Ahmad Faizi said up to 30 firefighters took part in the operation. He added that five emergency service workers suffered minor injuries during the fire-fighting, adding one fire vehicle was damaged as well.