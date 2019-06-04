Hot, dry weather expected

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather was observed in the City Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain and dust storm during the Eid holidays.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to affect during next two to three days. Met officials predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in eastern Balochistan and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore Division, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was observed at Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Astore, Bagrote, Bunji, Chillas, Gupis, Skardu, Mirkhani, Malam Jabba, Drosh, Kakul, Pattan, Balakot, Dir, Peshawar, Saidu Sharif, Kalam, Murree and Mangla.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore, it was 41°C and minimum was 26.5°C.