LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the authorities to constitute a special committee for providing proper care to the patients of dementia.

She issued these directions to the officers concerned while chairing a meeting at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department last week.

Dr Hussain Jafferi, Dr Ali Hashim, Dr Ayesha Rashid, Dr Faheem Saeed, Dr Syed Shahzad Hussain, Dr Altaf, Dr Sumera Qambar, Rehan Mujeeb, Mian Zahid and Prof. Javed Chaudhry were present in the meeting.