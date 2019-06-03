close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
BR
Bureau report
June 4, 2019

ASI shot dead

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Nasapa village on Charsadda Road on Monday. ASI Falak Sher from Umarzai had gone for investigation in a case to Nasapa where armed men opened fire on him while on his way back. “Two attackers on a motorbike opened fire with an automatic machinegun. The officer died on the spot,” SSP Operations Zahoor Afridi told reporters. The attackers escaped. Police said a search operation was underway in the area to arrest the killers. Meanwhile, two policemen were wounded in Matani in a road accident and were shifted to a hospital.

