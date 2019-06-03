CTP announces traffic plan for Murree during Eid

Rawalpindi : The City Traffic Police (CTP) have announced a plan to avoid traffic mess in Murree on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The entry of motorcyclists involving in one-wheeling and other stunts has been banned in the hill station, informed the CTP spokesman Wajid Satti.

During Eid days, he said, a total of 90 traffic assistants, 264 traffic wardens, 17 inspectors, five DSPs would control the traffic flow at the hill station and facilitate the commuters and the visitors.

He said that as per traffic plan, the entry of heavy traffic would completely be banned in Murree from 07:00 a.m. to 01:00 a.m. in order to avoid traffic mess in Murree.

The motorists would be allowed to use Express Way and (RMK), GT Road while the Murree Mall road would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic during Eid days.

No one would be allowed to park vehicle at GPO Chowk while five roads of the hill station including View Forth, Hall, Bank, Guldana and Imtiaz Shaheed Roads would be used as one-way, he added.

He said all the heavy traffic such as buses, trucks would not be allowed to cross Murree Brewery Chungi and Bansura Galli.

However, the traffic approaching Kashmir would be permitted to go forward, he said.

He said the traffic would enter in Murree from Islamabad Expressway while the people would return to twin cities via (RMK) GT Road whereas.

The road users would be guided through pamphlets and banners, he added.

The entry of motorcycles and heavy traffic has been banned from picket Kuldana Chowk, Bansura Galli, Bypass Turn, Lower Topa Turn, Mesyai Turn, Salgiran, Tareet Chowky, Satra Mile Toll Plaza, MIT Shawala Muhala, Dewal Sharif, Barian, Double Motor Way Turn and Jheeka Galli to avoid traffic jam, he said adding, action would also be taken against the vehicles and motorcycles plying without number plates or pasting black sheets on vehicles windows.

He said a command and control room has been set up for guidance of road users in case of any emergency.