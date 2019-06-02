Private education

All private schools swindle by charging heavy fees in the name of admissions and monthly dues. The amount is too high to be paid by the poor people. The irony is that parents are pressurized and compelled to follow their orders and self-made rules for the sake of the future of their children. It is believed that the private sector secures and guarantees the future of our children in Pakistan. Unfortunately, education in our country has become one of the finest businesses of the time. Innocent people are easily fooled and looted in the name of famous and prominent franchises. There is hardly any difference in the quality of education between these big franchises and common schools.

Unfortunately, people go more on labels than standard and quality education . Moreover, it is observed that even in franchises local, under-qualified and less experienced faculty is preferred over highly talented people because they are paid lower salaries. Quality has never been the motive of the private sector. Private schools are actually just money-making sources. It’s very unfortunate that there is little or no involvement of the government in the private sector, especially private education. The minister of education is requested to take notice and try and give us a unanimous policy for the education sector so that the monopoly of private schools is broken.

Ahmed Ali Memon

Larkana