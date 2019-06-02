Police to maintain law, order in tribal districts: IGP

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Naeem Khan on Sunday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police would spare no effort to maintain law and order in the merged districts.

An official communiqué said that the IGP visited Miranshah in North Waziristan, where he was accorded a warm welcome. Gifts were also presented to him.

The IGP said the basic needs of the police force would be met on a priority basis to ensure effective policing in the tribal districts.

Later, the IGP held a meeting which was attended by local elders. The jirga members informed the IGP that the local people had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace and reaffirmed their commitment to do so in the future as well.

Appreciating the spirit of the jirga members, Muhammad Naeem said that the people of the area worked as a first line of defence against the enemies. The IGP informed the jirga members that their cooperation would be sought while adopting steps for maintenance of peace and their suggestions would be given due importance.