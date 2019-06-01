‘Youm-ul Quds’ observed

Islamabad : In accordance with the announcement of the Chief Patron of Supreme Shia Ulama board and head of Tehreek-e-Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, ‘Youm-ul Quds Himayat-e-Mazloomeen’ was commemorated on the Jumma tul Wida (The last Friday of Ramadan) to express solidarity with the oppressed people Palestine and rest of the world, says a press release.

On this occasion, protest rallies were held across the country including the Federal as well as the provincial capitals of Pakistan to demand freedom for the ‘Qibla-e-Awwal’, support freedom movements of Palestine and Kashmir while condemn Israeli and Indian oppression against the innocent people of Palestine and Kashmir.

A protest rally in the federal capital Islamabad was brought out from the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Shah Mehmood Badshah to condemn Indian and Zionists states suppressing the legitimate freedom movements of Palestine and Kashmir through aggression.

At Abpara Chowk, while addressing to the rally, Allama Basharat Hussain Imami read the special message of Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi in which Agha Moosavi said that the Qibla e Awwal of Muslims is calling the Muslims to demonstrate honor and dignity however, Muslim rulers are unmoved as their first and last preference is to protect their rule and kingships. He said that even the meager voice that used to be raised for the freedom of Al-Quds has died down.

He said that the purpose of commemorating ‘Youm ul Quds’ during the sacred month of Ramadan is to wake up the Muslim conscious in particular and the international conscious in general so that wounds of Muslims could be healed to some extent besides, raising voice in favor of the oppressed people of the whole world. Along with Allama Bisharat Hussani Imami, Allama Guftar Hussani Sadqi, Allama Syed Fasahat Naqvi, Maulana Meesam Gardezi, Allama Rafaqat Hussain Naqvi, Zulfiqar Ali Raja, Professor Ghulam Abbas Haidery and other leaders of TNFJ also led the rally. Later the participants of the protest rally dismissed peacefully as it reached back to the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Mehmood Badshah.

In Rawalpindi, the district Youm ul Quds Committee of TNFJ organized the central protest rally which was brought out from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain Teli Mohallah to Committee Chowk.