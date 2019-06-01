close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
Qawal mesmerises audience at Serena

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

Islamabad : Renowned qawal Asif Ali Santoo mesmerised audience during a soulful event at the Serena Hotels on Friday night.

Asif Ali was born in the family of legendary qawal Santoo Khan, whom maestro of Qawali Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan honoured as his designated student.

The event was hosted under the Cultural Diplomacy Initiative of Serena Hotels that aims to promote cultural plurality amongst the Pakistani community. A large number of people gathered from the diplomatic community, officials from the armed forces, media personnel, and residents of the twin cities.

