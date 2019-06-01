PTI govt’s attitude creating problems for system: JI

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Acting Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said the PTI government’s incompetence and failure coupled with its childish attitude are becoming a huge burden on the democratic and parliamentary system.

Government is either unable to run the affairs of the National Assembly and the Senate or its intention is that nothing substantial should be done through the elected institutions, the Jamaat-e-Islami leader said while addressing different delegations at Mansoorah on Saturday.

Liaqat Baloch said the price hike, unemployment and closure of the business had crushed the common man while the white collar section was the most hit. He said IMF agreement had extremely hash terms yet it did not guarantee success to government plans.

He said it was such a unique agreement that the parliament and the cabinet were unaware of it and most probably it was outside the range of even the prime minister.

He said no foreign support could strengthen the country’s economy and added this goal could be achieved by taking into confidence the masses, business circles and the overseas Pakistanis.

He termed the fresh raise in the POL prices unjustified burden on the people and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

He said Jamaat-e-Islami would not abandon the masses in such hard times and would stage Awami March in Lahore on June 16 against price hike, unemployment, interest based economy and IMF slavery. The Party would also hold a national budget conference in Islamabad on June 19, he added.

Chairman FBR’s letter a half-truth: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha has said FBR Chairman’s letter to Prime Minister about the miserably low number of tax payers was only a half truth.

In a statement on Saturday, he said the letter did not mention that actually the taxes were being paid by the poor as seventy percent of the indirect taxes were levied on the common man.

He said the taxes levied on petrol, electricity, chemical fertiliser and mobile phones were paid by the general masses.

Besides, he said, the responsibility of the non-collection of the taxes also lay with the FBR because the FBR had a complex system with discretionary powers, audit, and automatic system of settlement under which the major amount went into the pockets of FBR officers and officials while the government was deprived of that.

He said even the recommendations of the FBR would not help solve the actual problems.