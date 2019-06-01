NOWSHERA

NOWSHERA: The man, who had allegedly molested a child a day earlier, was arrested on Saturday, police sources said. The sources said that accused Dost Muhammad had molested a 12-year-old child on Friday and fled the scene. The father of the child had lodged the case with the police. Acting on a tip-off, the police party headed by Station House Officer Syed Ismail Shah raided a house in Akora Khattak and arrested the accused.