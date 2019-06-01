close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 2, 2019

NOWSHERA

National

 
June 2, 2019

NOWSHERA: The man, who had allegedly molested a child a day earlier, was arrested on Saturday, police sources said. The sources said that accused Dost Muhammad had molested a 12-year-old child on Friday and fled the scene. The father of the child had lodged the case with the police. Acting on a tip-off, the police party headed by Station House Officer Syed Ismail Shah raided a house in Akora Khattak and arrested the accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan