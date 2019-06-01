Six bakeries sealed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Food Safety Authority on Saturday sealed six outlets in the provincial capital.

Six out of 12 bakery outlets and their production units were sealed over non-compliance with food safety standards. The bakeries sealed include Khog Mahal of Phando road, Al-Farooq Bakers, Shereen Mahal and Cake Palace of University Town, Peshawar.

Director General Riaz Khan Mahsud said said that these bakeries were using non-food graded colours and their production units were very unhygienic and full of dirt.

"In our inspection, we have encouraged and appreciated two bakers for improving up to the standards and maintaining personnel and production unit hygiene standards," he added.