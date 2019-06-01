Response from Iran

This refers to the article, ‘Imran Khan in the ‘hood’ (May 21) written by Mosharraf Zaidi. The article has made false, defamatory, and insulting claims about the Islamic Republic of Iran. The embassy, while presenting its compliments to this newspaper, strongly denies the issue and points out that the publication of such material is against good relations between the two countries. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought to achieve stability, security and economic development in the region. It sees its interests in creating peace and stability in the region, so it has always tried to work with the countries of the region to achieve this goal. These allegations thus are false, baseless and ignorant of the situation in the region and are certainly unfair.

Iran has a positive, constructive and rational behaviour in the region against the non-constructive behaviour of some other players. Iran’s policy in the region is based on two pillars. First, upon request of regional governments, Iran is helping them with regional disasters. Along with that, the effort to realize political solutions to solve current problems is one of the main policies of Iran. Iran has always supported the oppressed Palestinian people and resisted the expansionist aggression of the occupying Zionist regime. In 1990, after Kuwait was occupied by the Iraqi Ba’ath army, Iran provided massive assistance to the Kuwaiti government. Iran has also welcomed about three million Afghan refugees. Upon the invitation of regional governments such as the Iraqi and Syrian governments, the Islamic Republic of Iran fought to preserve the territorial integrity and sovereignty of these states. Sacrificing thousands of its martyrs, Iran played a key role in defeating the terrorist groups in the region, such as Isis. Iran has also always been the forerunner of Muslim unity. Millions of Muslims live together in peace and friendship in Iran from different Islamic sects as well as thousands of followers of other religions. The official meetings of the leaders and political figures of Iran and Pakistan, including the recent visit by Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran and the visit of the Iranian foreign minister to Pakistan, indicate that the two governments have found the approach of each other in solving regional problems and strengthening the unity of the Islamic world to be positive. Obviously, the publication of false and negative material is not in line with the growing trend of relations between Iran and Pakistan, and only serves to undermine the atmosphere of trust between the two peoples.

Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Islamabad)