Sat Jun 01, 2019
BR
Bureau report
June 1, 2019

Three new judges of PHC sworn in

National

June 1, 2019

PESHAWAR: The three recently confirmed judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) took oath on Friday.

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth administered oath to the judges at a ceremony in Court Room No 1.

The judges included Justice Muhammad Nasir Mehfooz, Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Arshad Ali, appointed as additional judges of the high court. PHC judges, law officers from the office of the deputy attorney general and Advocate General Office, office-bearers of the PHC Bar Association and a number of lawyers attended the oath-taking ceremony. The total number of confirmed judges in the PHC has now reached 16. Currently, all the sitting judges are confirmed judges and the high court is short of four judges against the 20 sanctioned posts. The high court has also demanded five more judges after merger of erstwhile Fata due to high increase in number of cases.

