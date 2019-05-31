Call to launch campaign against tobacco

LALAMUSA: Tobacco is the main cause of dangerous diseases and it is need of the hour to launch a campaign against smoking to save the young generation from tobacco. These views were expressed by THQ Hospital Kharian MS Dr Bilal Bin Tariq and others while addressing a seminar in connection with the World No Tobacco Day here on Friday. Dr Muhammad Shahzad, Dr. Ziaullah and others were also present.

New rates of bricks: The rates of first and second quality bricks have been announced for District Gujrat. The price of first quality bricks is announced Rs 7,500 per 1,000 bricks and second quality bricks is Rs 6,500 per 1,000 bricks.

The transport charges will also include in the new prices and these rates would be implemented immediately. This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad on Friday. ADC-G Saifullah Sajid, DO Industries Ch Zaheer Ahmed, Assistant Director Labour Muhammad Usman and other officers were also present. The costs on the preparation of bricks were reviewed in the meeting and new prices were set by keeping all the facts in mind. Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad directed that the Bricks Factory Association would ensure the implementation of new prices otherwise violators would be dealt with iron hands.