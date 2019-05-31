Murderers of child maid acquitted

LAHORE A Sessions Court Friday acquitted three women who murdered a child maid namely Uzma Bibi in Lahore.

The court gave its decision of acquitting Mahrukh, her daughter Aima Naeem and sister-in-law after Uzma’s family withdrew their statements against the killers of their daughter as they reached a settlement. The family told the court that they were given Rs2.5 million as blood money.

The battered body of 16-year-old servant Uzma Bibi was found dumped in a canal. Her wealthy employer was charged with murder. According to police, Uzma died after receiving blows to the head with a kitchen utensil. She had been working for the family in Lahore for eight months when she was killed in January this year.