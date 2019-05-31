Duterte voices frustration with China

TOKYO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte voiced rare frustration with China on Friday, urging progress on a code of conduct for the contested South China Sea, which he warned was becoming a "flashpoint". Duterte was delivering a speech at an economic forum in Tokyo, but veered off script with remarks about the resource-rich sea, over most of which China claims sovereignty despite competing claims from the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan and Vietnam.