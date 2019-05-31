KP Assembly polls in tribal districts 297 to contest for 16 general seats

PESHAWAR: Amid uncertainty surrounding the July 2 provincial assembly elections in the erstwhile Fata due to pending legislation, a total of 297 people are in the field to contest 16 general seats.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday issued final list of 297 candidates for 16 general seats in erstwhile Fata. A total of 122 candidates have withdrawn their nomination papers.

According to the final list, 12 candidates are in the run for the general seat in PK-100 Bajaur-I, 15 for PK-101 Bajaur-II, 12 for PK-102 Bajaur-III constituencies, 14 for PK-103 Mohmand-I, 18 for PK-104 Mohmand-II, 22 for PK-105 Khyber-1, 19 for PK-106 Khyber-II, 31 for PK-108 Kurram-I, 22 for PK-109 Kurram-II, 24 for PK-110 Orakzai, 19 for PK-111 North Waziristan-I, 20 for PK-112 North Waziristan-II, 20 for PK-113 South Waziristan-I, 21 for PK-114 South Waziristan-II and 10 are in the run for PK-115 for ex-frontier regions.

Under the Constitution (Twenty Fifth Amendment) Act, 2018, the provincial assembly’s elections in the merged tribal districts have to be held within a year of the holding of the 2018 general elections.

On May 13, the National Assembly passed the Constitution (Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019, which provided for increasing the provincial assembly seats for former Fata, including 24 general seats and six seats reserved for women and one for non-Muslims.

The bill now awaits passage by the Senate. If it is passed, then the Election Commission of Pakistan will be bound to hold the provincial assembly polls in the former Fata within 18 months of the 2018 general elections.

Meanwhile, the ECP has announced that the last date for receiving applications for postal ballots for government servants and people with disability is June 20 and for that of polling staff June 24.

The first ever election for 16 general seats of provincial assembly would be held on July 2.