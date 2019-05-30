Ali Zafar’s four witnesses cross examined

Cross examination in respect of the statements of four witnesses from actor Ali Zafar side has been completed in the defamation suit against singer Meesha Shafi in a local court.

The defamation case came up for hearing in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Amjid Ali Shah on Thursday. The lawyers of Meesha Shafi cross questioned the four witnesses of Ali Zafar while four witnesses were cross questioned a day before.

The court has summoned the other witnesses for cross examination on the next hearing. The witnesses said they were present in rehearsal session and no incident of harassment had taken place with Meesha Shafi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Meesha Shafi had succeeded in seeking relief from Supreme Court on May 14 during the course of hearing of defamation case filed by Ali Zafar against her.

The Supreme Court had allowed recording of joint statements and the joint cross examination of nine witnesses in the defamation suit. The court had also nullified the district court order to conduct cross examination of the witnesses soon after their statements.

The court had directed the counsel for Ali Zafar to file affidavits of witnesses within a week. Counsel for Meesha Shafi had sought time for one week to cross question the witnesses. The hearing of the case was adjourned till June 11.